Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,772. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,923,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

