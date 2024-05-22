Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $4,561,073.22 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $4,561,073.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $949,705.60.

On Thursday, April 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 18,955 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,650,411.85.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $2,299,651.60.

On Friday, March 8th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $2,590,152.80.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $2,511,694.40.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,341. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,639,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 100.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

View Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.