CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Read Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $211.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,710. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.33.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.