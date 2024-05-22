Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.07 and traded as high as C$11.03. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$10.98, with a volume of 44,257 shares trading hands.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.08. The company has a market cap of C$865.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$204,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Insiders have sold 206,000 shares of company stock worth $2,121,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.



Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

