Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of CMT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 33,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $32,512.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 2,335 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $44,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,201.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,948 shares of company stock valued at $698,544. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

