CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.
CRH Price Performance
Shares of CRH stock opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. CRH has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $88.00.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
