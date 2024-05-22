CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. CRH has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

