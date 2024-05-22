Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 4,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Croda International Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.