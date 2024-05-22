Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 4,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.
Croda International Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
