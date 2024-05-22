Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 12-Month High at $280.00

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $280.00 and last traded at $279.46, with a volume of 174892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,885,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,780 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

