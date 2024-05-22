CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,542,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,949,526. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.