DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON (OTCMKTS:DMTGY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON (OTCMKTS:DMTGY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON Trading Down 2.6 %

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAILY MAIL&GEN TST SPON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.