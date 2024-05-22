DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0424 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00088550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00030866 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012360 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

