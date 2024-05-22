Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 205.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.87. 1,318,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,331. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.47. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

