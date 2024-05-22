Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 29,072 shares changing hands.

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$8.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.