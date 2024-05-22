Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Trading Down 4.7%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.62 ($0.05). 13,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 139,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).
Digitalbox Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 0.39.
About Digitalbox
Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.
