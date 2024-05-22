DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 32,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $78.57. 1,962,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,573. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

