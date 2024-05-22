DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 299,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.57. 1,962,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,573. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

