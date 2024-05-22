Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 883,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.