Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,133. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,765 shares of company stock worth $16,302,725. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.