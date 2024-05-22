ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.90 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $7.90 million and $463.39 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011267 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,444.80 or 1.00066438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011460 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00109566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0399833 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $61,041.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

