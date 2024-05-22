ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.41 and last traded at $36.41. 115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (IWDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the compounded quarterly performance of a US large-cap index emphasizing value. IWDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

