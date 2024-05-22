Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,865,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Everest Group stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.66.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

