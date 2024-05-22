Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Up 4.3%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.66. 43,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 149,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The company has a market cap of $17.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exela Technologies stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELA Free Report ) by 154.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,414 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Exela Technologies worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

