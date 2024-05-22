Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 69.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $8.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,366.71. 192,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,239.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,201.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $745.45 and a twelve month high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $21,561,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.