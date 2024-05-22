Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $10.94. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.
