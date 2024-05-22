First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.92

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.92 and traded as high as $18.17. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 168,500 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
