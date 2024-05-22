FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Holdings Lessened by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 295,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE FLNG traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

