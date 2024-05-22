Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.59

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 35266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.
About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
