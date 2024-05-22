FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
FRP Trading Up 0.6 %
FRPH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,637. FRP has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $559.57 million, a P/E ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FRP
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.