FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

FRPH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,637. FRP has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $559.57 million, a P/E ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth about $3,955,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FRP by 17,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FRP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

