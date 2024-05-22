FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.28

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 187205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 490,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 327,084 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 448,199 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 149,216.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 210,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 210,395 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

