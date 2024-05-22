fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,725 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,374,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,230. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $370.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. Analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

