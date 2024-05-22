Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) traded up 12.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 298,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the average session volume of 63,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.81, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

