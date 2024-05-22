Gary Merrill Sells 5,691 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) CFO Gary Merrill sold 5,691 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $629,424.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,029,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $665,608.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $79,939.50.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.03. 234,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,801. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $113.37.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 123.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $180,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

