Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.41

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 199442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

