GICTrade Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.72 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $87.72 million and approximately $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.88563468 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

