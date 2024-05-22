Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

GILD stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.80. 6,223,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 188.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

