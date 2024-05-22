Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 51,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 298,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.89 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.91.

Greencoat Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 4,615.38%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

