Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,214.67

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,214.67 ($28.15) and traded as high as GBX 2,355 ($29.93). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,346 ($29.82), with a volume of 319,983 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLMA shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halma to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,425 ($30.82) to GBX 2,650 ($33.68) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,671.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,277.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,218.42.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

