Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading Up 34.7%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 34.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27. 510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

