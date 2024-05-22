Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,866.84

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,866.84 ($23.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,984 ($25.22). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,973 ($25.08), with a volume of 113,810 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HIK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.42) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.42) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,068.75 ($26.29).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8,382.35%.
In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Riad Mishlawi acquired 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,979 ($25.15) per share, with a total value of £14,565.44 ($18,512.25). Corporate insiders own 30.66% of the company’s stock.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
