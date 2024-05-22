HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Alphabet stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.38. 17,843,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,920,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day moving average is $146.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

