HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HTBI stock remained flat at $28.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,363. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 116,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,719,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

