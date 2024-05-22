ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.23

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $231.24 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 996,929,538 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

