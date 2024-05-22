Insider Buying: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cable One stock traded down $11.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,592. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.97 and a 12 month high of $749.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 386.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 37.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 34.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

