Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Purchases 17,814 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 17,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $20,664.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,175,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,443.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FlexShopper alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 3,381 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $3,921.96.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 34,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,779. The company has a quick ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.28. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.13% of FlexShopper as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FPAY

FlexShopper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.