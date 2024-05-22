Insider Buying: Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Immunome Price Performance

Shares of IMNM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,841. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $864.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93.

Get Immunome alerts:

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IMNM. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMNM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $14,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,451 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,010,139 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $10,994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunome by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after buying an additional 279,712 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.