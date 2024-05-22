Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys 34,347 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $219,477.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,290,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,194,518.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 77,917 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $483,085.40.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $201,306.60.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,745.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. 78,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $284.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.42. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Tile Shop by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

