Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 14,091 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $25,081.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $25,105.50.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $2,415.00.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of Expensify stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 279,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,298. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 74.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

