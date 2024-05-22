Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Sells 3,343 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,214. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Transcat by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 756,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after acquiring an additional 55,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
