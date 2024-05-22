Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. 3,729,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,425. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,475,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $2,020,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 195,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 58,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

