IOTA Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $755.08 million and approximately $18.73 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001042 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000026 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,267,780,757 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.