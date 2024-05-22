IOTA Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $755.08 million and approximately $18.73 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001708 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,267,780,757 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

